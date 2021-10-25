(Rock Port) -- A young passenger was injured in a weekend ATV accident in Atchison County.
The Atchison County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Saturday afternoon on 245th Street, approximately two-and-a-half miles south of Rock Port. Authorities say a 2020 Polaris Ranger 1000 driven by a 13-year-old male juvenile from Rock Port was northbound when it slid off the west side of the roadway and overturned. The vehicle's right passenger--another 13-year-old male from Rock Port--was ejected before the ATV came to rest on its wheels facing south off the west side of the road.
The youth was taken by Lifenet Helicopter to Omaha Children's Hospital with serious injuries. The Atchison County Sheriff's Office, Rock Port Fire Department, Atchison Holt Ambulance and Lifenet Helicopter assisted the sheriff's office at the scene.