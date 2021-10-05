(Tarkio) -- Three juveniles were injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County late Sunday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 2000 Buick driven by a 17-year-old male from Tarkio was northbound on Route O a mile northeast of Tarkio when it failed to make a left turn while entering a curve. The vehicle exited the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment and went airborne. After landing, the vehicle drove into another embankment before overturning and spinning end over end. The car eventually came to rest in the ditch.
Three passengers were taken to Community Hospital Fairfax. One of the passengers--a 16-year-old Tarkio male--was transported by a parent. Atchison Holt Ambulance took the other two. The driver was not injured.