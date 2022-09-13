(Atlantic) -- Atlantic city officials have taken another step towards adopting a new panhandling ordinance.
During its latest regular meeting, the Atlantic City Council approved the second reading of an "aggressive panhandling" ordinance regarding public property. John Lund is the Atlantic City Administrator. Lund tells KMA News the regulation is based on a recommendation from the Community Protections Committee. He says the reasoning behind the ordinance is in light of recent developments with homelessness in larger cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco in California.
"The situation there has become so out of control with homelessness that people are moving out and they've gained a bad reputation," said Lund. "The situation now with how they're going to be able to reverse that -- they seem to be struggling with -- so we're trying to take a 'nip-it-in-the-bud' approach."
City officials say the new ordinance, which is heavily based on one currently used by the city of Manchester, could result in panhandlers soliciting in an "aggressive manner" in the general public, such as sidewalks, streets, alleys, or parking lots, being cited and given a $50 fine.
While the city regulates panhandlings on private property through trespassing laws, Lund says there is no law currently on public property. He says the ordinance classifies "public" as any city-owned property.
"So it'd be just kind of a general distinction," Lund explained. "If the title of the property is in anyone's hands besides the city, we consider that private property."
However, he adds that solicitation isn't a massive occurrence in the community.
"It happens on occasion, we have one business that occasionally it's been an issue for," said Lund. "But, normally the officers approach them and tell the individual that they're on private property and they can't be soliciting there, and they move on. So, we just want to make sure we maintain that culture within both private and public spaces."
Lund says enforcement of the new ordinance would primarily involve law enforcement who observe the act in a public space to intervene.
The ordinance requires a third and final reading before any enforcement, which Lund expects to occur at the council's next regular meeting on September 21.