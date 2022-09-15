(Atlantic) -- Atlantic officials are pondering whether to extend a contract regarding retail marketing and development.
At its latest regular meeting, the Atlantic City Council discussed renewing a contract with Retail Coach for $20,000, which is set to expire. The agreement would cover the consultant firm working with the city alongside the chamber to conduct market research and development to further high-impact retail recruitment and development strategies. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the assistance in developing the city's commercial properties is crucial given the role the community plays for the surrounding area.
"We're kind of what you would call a regional commerce center, where a lot of the areas around us are rural and not immediately near a major urban area," said Lund. "So, a lot of those rural communities will come to Atlantic for their commercial business needs."
The cost of the agreement is also slightly cheaper than the original agreement -- which came in at around $30,000. In terms of available commercial property, Lund says the city is starting to run short of vacant lots or empty buildings for new businesses.
"We have a few empty spots, but I think some of the stuff we're looking at would be 'new build,'" Lund explained. "We don't have a ton of commercial land available so I think there's a lot of discussions with those owners and trying to figure out if we can bridge communications between those property owners and potential developers."
While saying interest hasn't been a "stampede," Lund adds the firm has garnered some leads from larger businesses regarding a possible development. But, he adds, it is a multi-year process.
Lund believes a lot of the marketing focus needs to be on showcasing the city's "trade area" rather than census numbers.
"A lot of people they immediately just jump to our Census district and we only have about 6,700 or 6,800 people," said Lund. "But if you actually look at our trade area which would include all of the people that live in the surrounding rural areas that come to Atlantic for shopping, dining, or other services it's close to 32,000. And we're just trying to get them to see that."
The council took no formal action on the topic, but city officials expect the agreement to return to a council meeting soon for possible approval.