(Atlantic) -- Firefighters combatted single-digit temperatures and below-zero wind chills as they attempted to subdue a large house fire in Atlantic Monday.
According to Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel, fire crews were dispatched to 901 Birch Street around 9:45 a.m. after the homeowner, who had been contacted by the current tenants, called 911, reporting flames in the home. By the time crews arrived, Cappel says the fire was already rolling in the basement. He says two teams were initially sent into the basement but quickly assessed the structure was already beginning to lose its integrity.
"We had time for one team to go into the west side of the house into the basement, which was black and they couldn't see anything in front of them, and we had a team enter from the south side of the house into the basement because they had an outside door then entered in," said Cappel. "Both teams rendered it was not safe to go in there because the floors were starting to go. It wasn't shortly after we had our teams get out that we heard a pop and the kitchen floor on the west side had fallen in."
After attempting to then enter from the east side, Cappel says the floor had already given out, prompting crews to move to an exterior attack and allow the fire to vent up through the roof. He added the smoke was so thick at times the home was barely viewable from outside. The fire chief says the first and second floors, along with the roof, eventually collapsed. Crews were then able to put out the hotspots in the pile of debris.
Cappel says the bitterly cold temperatures were doing crews no favors in putting out the large blaze.
"We were trying to keep these guys going and being out in that kind of weather for that long, most of the guys were soaked, their gear was iced up, and gloves were iced up," he said. "It just makes it really tough to fight those kinds of fires."
Additionally, Cappel says a home roughly 10 feet away from the burning structure did receive smoke damage, but buffers were put in place to prevent the fire from jumping to the nearby house.
"When we knew we were going to try to let it vent up through, we got some two-and-a-half (inch hoses) on the east and west side in-between the two homes to keep the house from burning on the south of that home that burned down," said Cappel.
No injuries were reported to the tenants or firefighters during the nearly nine-hour operation. The Griswold, Marne, and Lewis Fire Departments provided mutual aid. Additionally, Cappel thanked Cass EMS, the Atlantic Police Department, and Cass County Sheriff's Office for their assistance during the long operation.
"Those guys are behind the scenes and they don't get enough credit, but we have hoses going across streets and blocks to tag a hydrant and they have to sit there all day long so people don't drive over the top and ruin those hoses, because those things are expensive, so they do a great job of helping us out," said Cappel. "Then Cass EMS did some rehab for the firemen if anybody needed it -- it's a big group effort between all entities."
While they are confident the fire started in the basement, Cappel says the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.