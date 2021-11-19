(Atlantic) -- The 2021 Atlantic Harvest Market is set for Monday at the Cass County Community Building from 3-7.
Brigham Hoegh, product in the park market manager for the Harvest Market, joined the KMA Morning Show on Thursday to discuss the event.
"Harvest market is the Monday before Thanksgiving so that folks can really get food for those holiday celebrations," Hoegh said. "And that really is what differentiates (between a traditional market) that. We've got some excellent food vendors, including amazing local produce, certified organic, included as well, local meat vendors.
"And then we've got, as you might imagine, all those dessert vendors. Pies, cheesecakes, baked goods, that you will not want to miss your holiday celebration."
Hoegh says some of the vendors will not have their products for sale at the event but online only.
"There are three vendors that are offering pre-ordering only, no in-person shopping. That's Miss Nini’s Fine Desserts with gourmet pies and cheesecakes, Claire's Cinnamon Rolls with some customer favorite cinnamon rolls and caramel pecan rolls, and Harrisdale Farmstead, a produce vendor," Hoegh continued. "So, all other vendors are either offering both in-person shopping and pre-ordering or just in-person shopping or just in-person shopping."
Food isn't the only thing at the market.
"I left out that we have some really excellent craft vendors with some lotions, soaps, candles, and gifts for the holiday season," Hoegh explained. "Decorations for the holiday season, and after doing all this shopping we've got a couple of excellent food vendors with prepared food to go A-Town Smoke Shack Barbecue and we've got a fresh Italian food truck right outside the venue, as well. So, don't go home hungry after you shop."
Over 20 vendors will be present at this year's Harvest Market. Pre-orders end Friday night (11/19) at 11:59 PM.
For more information visit produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com or contact Market Manager Brigham Hoegh at produceintheparkatlanticiowa@gmail.com or 712-249-5870.
You can hear the full interview with Hoegh below.