(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic man faces felony charges following an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday.
According to the Atlantic Police Department, authorities were notified late Sunday night of a male stabbing victim that arrived at the Cass County Memorial Hospital. The victim -- whose name was not released -- was flown to UNMC in Omaha with serious injuries.
On Monday, authorities arrested Richard J. Doss of Atlantic. Doss was charged with attempted murder -- a Class B Felony -- and willful injury causing serious injury -- a Class C Felony.
The Atlantic Police Department was assisted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Cass County Sheriff's Office.