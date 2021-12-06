Arrest

(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic man faces felony charges following an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday. 

According to the Atlantic Police Department, authorities were notified late Sunday night of a male stabbing victim that arrived at the Cass County Memorial Hospital. The victim -- whose name was not released -- was flown to UNMC in Omaha with serious injuries.

On Monday, authorities arrested Richard J. Doss of Atlantic. Doss was charged with attempted murder -- a Class B Felony -- and willful injury causing serious injury -- a Class C Felony. 

The Atlantic Police Department was assisted by the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation and the Cass County Sheriff's Office. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.