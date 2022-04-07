(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic man faces a pair of felony charges in connection with a stabbing incident Monday morning.
The Atlantic Police Department says 19-year-old Michael Gehling of Atlantic was taken into custody Thursday on a pair of charges including Attempted Murder, a Class B Felony, and Willful Injury-Causing Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. Authorities say Gehling was arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in the vicinity of 6th and Pine Streets in Atlantic that occurred shortly after midnight on Monday. The Police Department says the male victim was transported to the Cass County Medical Hospital and later to the UNMC hospital in Omaha with serious injuries.
The Police Department was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Cass County Sheriff's Office. No further details are being released at this time, and those with information regarding the incident are asked to call the Atlantic Police Department at 712-243-3512.