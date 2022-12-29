(Adair) -- An Atlantic man was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Adair County Thursday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol says shortly before 9:20 a.m. a 2018 Chevy Cruze, driven by 36-year-old Adam Skog of Atlantic, was traveling northbound on White Pole Road west of Adair when it, for unknown reasons, crossed the center line colliding head on with a northbound 2003 Peterbuilt driven by 30-year-old Cody Huges of Scranton. Authorities say Skog sustained fatal injuries in the accident. No other injuries were reported.
Skog was taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office by the Schmidt Funeral Home. The accident is still under investigation.