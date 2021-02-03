(Atlantic) -- An Atlantic man has been sentenced to jail for a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2019.
Kelly Wise was ordered by a judge to spend 30 days in jail, followed by probation. Wise pleaded guilty last month to boating while intoxicated. In June 2019, Wise was driving a boat on the Lake of the Ozarks Osage Arm around 10 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Wise's boat collided with another boat, killing a passenger -- 39-year-old Jason Russell of Eugene, Missouri.
Wise was arrested shortly after the accident and his blood alcohol level was found to be .184 -- more than twice the legal limit. Four other people -- including Wise's wife -- were injured in the crash.