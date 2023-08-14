(Council Bluffs) – An Atlantic man has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison on meth distribution charges.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 54-year-old Edward Allen Davenport was sentenced to 156 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine late last week. The charge stems from an investigation spanning several months in 2022, when law enforcement conducted multiple controlled buys from Davenport. In August 2022, law enforcement served a search warrant on his residence, seizing methamphetamine, a scale, pipes, syringes, and bags with residue.
Following his prison sentence, Davenport must serve four years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. The case was investigated by the Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.