(Council Bluffs) -- An Atlantic man has been sentenced for a drug offense.
38-year-old Christopher M. Jespersen was sentenced Monday for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, a charge he pled guilty to in June. Jespersen was sentenced to 120 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release. Jespersen will also serve an additional 15 months for violation of his supervised release on a prior conviction.
Jespersen was stopped for a traffic violation in March in Dallas County, and after a lawful search, over 100 grams of Methamphetamine were uncovered in his vehicle along with digital scales and other drug distribution paraphernalia.
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department, Mid-Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement investigated the case.