(Council Bluffs) -- An Atlantic man has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a child pornography offense.
The Southern District Court of Iowa announced 34-year-old Aaron William Butcher of Atlantic, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to seven years in prison for receipt of child pornography. Butcher must also serve a seven-year term of supervised release after the prison term and register as a sex offender. He was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution.
In February 2021, authorities say a cyber tip was sent to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child pornography being uploaded to a Dropbox account. After the email address was traced to Butcher, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for his Dropbox account and Atlantic residence. A forensic analysis of Butcher's electronic devices revealed images and videos of child pornography. Further examination also located numerous conversations between Butcher and individuals he believed to be teenagers including requests for images and videos of child pornography in exchange for money.
The Cass County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.