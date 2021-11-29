(Atlantic) -- Not all of the major races in KMAland were decided in this month's general elections.
Two candidates square off Tuesday in a special runoff election to determine the next mayor of Atlantic. Former Mayor Tim Teig and Grace N. Garret are running for the vacancy created when current incumbent David Jones opted not to run for reelection. Teig and Garret were among four candidates running in the November 2nd general elections. But, Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman tells KMA News a change made by the Atlantic City Council in the city's election code necessitated the runoff election.
"Earlier, the city of Atlantic knew that there were going to be several candidates come out for the position of mayor," said Sunderman. "Therefore, they changed from their method of election from the person who gets the most votes wins the election--which is under chapter 45 of the code--and changed it to a runoff election, which means you have to receive a majority of the votes that are cast in order to win the position. If you do not receive more than 50% of the votes, then it goes to a runoff election."
Teig, the top votegetter, received only 42% of the vote--well short of the 50% supermajority. Garret was second with more than 37% of the vote. Kathy Somers and Pat McCurdy finished third and fourth, respectively. City codes only the top two finishers advance to the runoff election. Sunderman says just under 300 absentee ballots have been received for Tuesday's special election--which is good, considering the short time frame for voters to request and return ballots.
"In order to request a ballot under the new rules," he said, "you had to have your request to have it mailed to you by November 15th. So, basically, it really shortened the time in which, basically, to request a ballot and get it mailed back."
Polling places for Tuesday's runoff have been consolidated into one location: The Cass County Community Center in Atlantic. Voters in wards 1,2 and 3 will use the main entrance, while residents in wards 4 and 5 use the south entrance. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.