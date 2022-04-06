(Atlantic) -- The Atlantic Public Library will be hosting a presentation about the Holocaust on Thursday night.
Library Director Michelle Andersen spoke on the KMA "Morning Show" Wednesday about the event and its importance. Retired educator and member of the state commission for Holocaust education Brad Wilkening will be hosting the thought-provoking session. Wilkening's talk will cover a range of topics, including historical background on the Nazi rise to power and first-hand accounts of the Holocaust.
"He's met a handful of survivors, and personally interacted with them and said their stories are very moving and deserve to be told again," said Andersen. "And then he also has a video that he shares that is the story of one of the individuals who rescued or who freed the survivors, and he said it is extremely powerful."
During Wilkening's time researching the Holocaust, he noticed one aspect that has stuck with him. Andersen says Wilkening's passionate message of speaking out against injustice is still applicable even today.
"As he dug deeper into learning about the details of the Holocaust, he really saw that a lot of things maybe could've been prevented if people had stood up rather than turn the other way," Andersen mentioned. "So, ultimately I know that's his message when he speaks to middle schools and high schools. That it really comes down to 'don't just turn the other way.' If you see something and your gut says that's just not right, it's our job to create safe communities to say 'we need to do something about this.'"
While Wilkening has delivered presentations about the Holocaust around Southwest Iowa, Andersen says this will be his first time visiting Atlantic.
"We had him scheduled to come to Atlantic in the spring of 2020, and we know how that turned out," said Andersen. "So, he's never been in Atlantic before to give this presentation. It looks like he's been in Southwest Iowa, but this is the first time it worked and all the schedules came together that he was able to come back and give this presentation."
The presentation will begin at 6 PM and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Library Director Michelle Andersen at 712-243-5466. The Atlantic Public Library continues to connect the community to information, resources, and each other, in order to spark new ideas and new connections. Hear the full interview with Michelle Andersen here: