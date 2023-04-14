(Atlantic) -- Facing a time crunch, Atlantic school officials plan to pursue an interim superintendent for the 2023-24 school year.
Meeting in special session Friday morning, the Atlantic School Board discussed the hiring process for a new superintendent. The discussion comes after the board accepted the resignation of the current superintendent, Steve Barber, earlier this month. Given the timing of the opening, Board President Laura McLean says a full search with a firm may not be completed in time before the upcoming summer and suggested pursuing the interim option. After Board Member Josh McLaren inquired whether the interim individual could become a permanent solution, Board Member Kristy Pellett suggested they still undergo another interview process in the fall or winter.
"If you get somebody in as an interim that you like and think is doing a nice job, you still have that opportunity cost of 'you didn't do the full search in the fall or in January, November, or whatever it is, to see who else is out there," said Pellett. "So, I don't think it would be wrong to do it that way, but you'd have to do it knowing that that person is going to have to re-apply along with everybody else."
Thus, McLean suggested they could conduct a more thorough search with the assistance of a search firm in the fall, not only to give themselves plenty of time but also to the potential candidates on any hiring decisions.
"I believe that this is a really attractive district and that we can get really good candidates and I would like to have someone whose currently in a superintendent position and wants to leave them in good shape," said McLean. "By them knowing in the fall that they're going to be coming to Atlantic they're able to let their board know so that they're board has time to do a full search."
McLean adds the short time frame for the upcoming school year would also likely cut out a significant amount of stakeholder input if they attempted to find a more permanent solution. However, Board Member Jenny Williams also suggested pursuing both options since School Business Official Sarah Sheeder is resigning at the end of the current school year to take a position with the ACGC School District.
"If we could get a superintendent hired, then that superintendent could hire an SBO," said Williams. "If we still had an SBO, it wouldn't make me so nervous about just an interim. So that is my reasoning for trying both."
However, the board's consensus was to pursue an interim superintendent, and due to the uncertainty of the school business official position, finding someone with a strong background in finance.
Sheeder also gave the board an interim superintendent job template from the Dallas Center-Grimes School District. McLean says she would adjust the template as necessary to fit Atlantic and take input from the board before posting it online.
"For instance, do we want to put for interim, expectations for education and relevant work experience, do we want to make requirements that they have experience with some specific aspect of the superintendent job," she said. "Pros and cons, the pro of putting some specifics in there, you're signaling to the candidates 'this is the stuff that we think is most important.'"
The board plans to post the interim superintendent position opening on Monday, leave it open for 10 days, and meet to review the applicants on April 28. Following the application period, the board hopes to interview finalists the first week of May and offer a one-year contract by mid-May. On top of placing the posting on teachiowa.gov and other common job sites, Sheeder said she would also reach out to the Iowa Association of School Boards on different ways to spread the word about the position.