(Atlantic) -- Three suspects face a number of charges following their arrests in Atlantic Friday afternoon.
The Atlantic Police Department says they were notified of a robbery shortly before 5 p.m. that had occurred at 1508 Ash Street. During the investigation, authorities say they made contact with the victim and obtained a description of the suspects and a vehicle they had left in--which was located along with the suspects matching the descriptions at an Atlantic residence.
Following a search warrant at 404 Olive Street, police say authorities located a firearm suspected to have been used in the robbery and arrested 22-year-old Rey Moton of Exira for dominion/control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a felon, a Class D felony, 1st degree burglary and 1st degree robbery, both Class B felonies, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, 1st offense, a serious misdemeanor, and 5th degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. Authorities say two 17-year-old juveniles, Kyle Looper and Xavier Prine both of Exira, were arrested and charged as adults for 1st degree robbery, 1st degree burglary, and 5th degree theft.
Moton is being held in the Cass County Jail on $50,000 bond while Looper and Prine were taken to juvenile detention in Council Bluffs. The Cass County Sheriff's Office, Iowa State Patrol, and Iowa Department of Natural Resources assisted the police department in the investigation.
No other details are being released at this time. Those with additional information on the incident are asked to contact Atlantic Police at 712-243-3512.