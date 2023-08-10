(Atlantic) -- Count in Atlantic as a destination for KMAland residents this weekend for its annual celebration.
The Atlantic Chamber of Commerce is putting on AtlanticFest this weekend, with events spanning from 8 a.m. throughout much of the afternoon and evening. Paige Jensen is a communications intern with the Atlantic Chamber. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program Wednesday morning, Jensen says it is a jampacked day with events for people of all ages.
"We start off with a road race in the morning and a pancake breakfast and then we have different activities like a car show and motorcycle show, and then a bags tournament," said Jensen. "We bring in tons and tons of food trucks and we have amazing options there--pizza, homemade ice cream, stuff like that."
Live entertainment throughout the day includes Dance Atlantic, Jenna Nau Music, and the Walnut Street Revival Band. Jensen adds there will also be bounce houses, face painting, and other kids' activities in Atlantic City Park. Other events slated throughout the day include Pedal Tractor Pulls, train rides through the United Church of Christ, bike rides, and bingo.
Last year was also the first time they have had the Bags Tournament, and Jensen says they are hoping for a strong turnout in its second appearance as they continue to expand the offerings at the event.
"So this year, we're really hoping with the nice weather and more promotion that we're going to have a lot more attendees with that," she said. "We just sort of taken into consideration what's popular in the area or what are more options that people sort of give input for."
However, Jensen says the event is ultimately about coming together as a community.
"I think the most important thing is bringing people together and encouraging them to shop local," said Jensen. "That's a huge thing we promote as a chamber of commerce--shopping local and helping support those small businesses that are in our area."
Jensen adds that it has taken a lot of collaboration with event sponsors, local businesses, and the city to put on the event.
"We as chamber employees definitely could not do it all by ourselves," Jensen emphasized. "So we're working with all those businesses, the city, and everyone else in the surrounding area. There's so much more that goes into it than just us trying to plan this and with the help of amazing people, we get a lot accomplished."
A complete schedule of events and the full interview with Jensen is available below: