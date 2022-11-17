(Atlantic) -- Crowds will gather in Atlantic this evening for a Christmas tradition dating back over 30 years to kick off the holiday season.
That's according to Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bailey Smith, who says the city is set to host the annual "Grand Lighting" event beginning at 5 p.m. Listed as Travel Iowa's number one Christmas destination, over 200,000 LED lights will go up in a stretch of nearly six blocks of historic buildings. Smith says the public will gather at the Historic Rock Island Depot on Chestnut Street, and an appearance from a special "magical guest" will help light up the stretch of Atlantic.
"We'll have some live Christmas carolers singing and HyVee will be down here with a free meal for anybody attending," said Smith. "At about 5:30, Santa himself will come in on a firetruck and he uses his Christmas magic with some help from the crowd to turn on all of our lights downtown."
Additionally, Smith says families and children will be able to then meet Santa in "Santa's Cabin" at Atlantic City Park from 6-7:30 p.m. Smith says the event is partly attributed to a city employee years ago.
"I do know that there was an individual who worked for the city who loved Christmas and the year we started putting lights on all of our buildings down town, he questioned why we didn't put lights on all of the trees," Smith explained. "So, the city was like, 'okay, let's put some lights up on the trees,' and here we are about 33 years later with six blocks of Christmas lights."
After the kickoff event, the chamber is also planning to highlight several local businesses on "Small Business Saturday" on November 26th.
"All of our small businesses and local retail offer some discounts and giveaways to encourage the community to shop here rather than going to the city for the Black Friday weekend," she said. "So, we have tried to do a lot of promotions on the importance of shopping local and how most of that money stays here in Atlantic."
Smith says shopping locally is a great way to give back to the area businesses that often put their resources towards various aspects of the community. Additionally, contestants have been selected for the annual "Scrooge" contest raising money and supplies for the Atlantic Food Pantry -- which she says typically raises nearly $30,000 worth of donations.
Additionally, Smith says the winner of the "Scrooge" contest will serve as the grand marshal for the Lighted Christmas Parade coming up on December 3rd at 6 p.m.
"It goes downtown through all of our lights and entries are required to have floats that have Christmas lights on them and Christmas music is highly recommended but not a requirement, and they can pick any theme that they want," said Smith. "It's just a really fun opportunity for the community to come out and see some fun lights. We also get to see our businesses more creative side when they enter floats."
Other items on the docket this holiday season in Atlantic include the Angel of Christmas contest, recognizing individuals for showing the "holiday spirit" all year round, and horse-drawn carriage rides will also be offered throughout December. Nominations for the Angel of Christmas are due November 30th. For more information, contact the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce at 712-243-3017 or visit their website for a complete schedule of events. You can hear the full interview with Bailey Smith below: