(Council Bluffs) -- A Cass County woman faces prison time in connection with a federal meth investigation.
Thirty-four year-old Amanda Marie Belnap of Atlantic was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Council Bluffs to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Belnap was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. Court documents indicate Belnap pleaded guilty to the charge in September of last year. Between July, 2020 and May, 2021, Belnap obtained approximately 16 pounds of meth at her home in Atlantic from a source in California through the mail. In an interview with law enforcement in May of 2021, the defendant admitted she had received and distributed the meth. Two days later, the U.S. Postal Service intercepted another package mailed to Belnap from her source in California that contained approximately 900 grams of meth. As part of the conspiracy, Belnap distributed the meth to people in locations across the southern and northern districts of Iowa, then sent money back to the source in California.
The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, the Muscatine, Johnson and Tri-County Drug Task Forces and the Iowa State Patrol investigated the case, prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.