(Atlantic) -- The 2021 Christmas Market will be filled with many different types of food and local products.
Produce in the Park Market Manager Brigham Hoegh joined the KMA Morning Show on Monday to reveal what people can expect.
She says they pride themselves on having a local flavor.
"We are really a handmade, homegrown market," Hoegh said. "We strive for that. When it comes to local food, that's the first thing we think of when we're offering these markets before the holiday. We've got an excellent variety of local produce, including things like fresh spinach this time of year. We've got Bridgewater Farm there and a number of other farms.
"We've got a really excellent variety of local meats. We've got Noble Provisions, a new local meat vendor. Kingwood Farm, Brun Ko Farm, and again Bridgewater Farm. We've got beef, pork, lamb, chicken, next when we think of food, we've got so many excellent Christmas desserts. This is where Christmas Market is going to feel like Christmas."
It doesn't stop with the meats, there will be plenty of sweets available as well, Hoegh says.
"We've got pastries, we've got pies, cookies, fudge, cupcakes. Those hot cocoa bombs are really popular at the market," Hoegh continued. "Beyond the food, we've got a lot of great handmade items, including soaps, lotions, a number of different beauty products, we've got jewelry, artwork, other hand-crocheted hats, and other items in addition to children's books. We've just got a great variety at this market."
Hoegh relayed the location and time of this year's Christmas Market.
"So, this market is Thursday, December 23rd, from 3-7 PM at the Cass County Community Center in Atlantic, that's 805 West Tenth Street," Hoegh added. "I think the easiest way is, if you're familiar with Atlantic, up the hill from the fairgrounds."
For more information, email Brigham Hoegh at ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa@gmail.com or visit the website ProduceInTheParkAtlanticIowa.com.