(Atlantic) -- With the return of spring also comes the return of farmer's markets.
However, some will now have a different format, including Atlantic's "Produce in the Park" which has transitioned to an online order and drive-thru pickup format for their Easter weekend event.
Iowa State University Extension & Outreach's Brigham Hoegh highlighted the event on Thursday's AM in the AM.
"It's been working pretty well," Hoegh said. "We have one website where we list most of our vendors. We have been highlighting a lot in these offseason markets."
Hoegh feels highlighting local food and produce is a must, especially in today's times.
"It's special," she said. "When you've met your farmer, and you are supporting local businesses. It brings an added level of real joy to the food you bring to the table."
According to Hoegh, the vendors have also been appreciative of the online format.
"It's been awesome," she said. "The biggest thing is vendors can use their time efficiently. They can plan for exactly the number of customers that ordered. It has been a huge win for our vendor's bank accounts."
Hoegh hints that the online ordering and drive-thru format could be here to stay.
"We are doing drive-thru pickup through our summer markets," she said. "We are going to continue as long as customers are interested."
Those wishing to place orders can do so by visiting www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com. Orders can be placed until Thursday, April 1st and must be picked up on Saturday, April 3rd, from 12 p.m. to 2. Hoegh made her comments on Thursday's AM in the AM. The complete interview can be found below.