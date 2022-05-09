(Greenwood) -- Nebraska State Patrol officials say a suspect is in custody following an incident Sunday at the I-80 Speedway near Greenwood.
Authorities say the patrol was notified at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon that a pickup had driven through a fence adjacent to I-80 near mile marker 417. Troopers responding to the area learned that the subject had since traveled to Cubby's gas station at the Greenwood I-80 interchange, and that he was reportedly armed with a hammer, and had threatened to carjack a motorist. Pilots in the patrol's helicopter then observed a subject attempting to gain access to several vehicles around the speedway across Highway 63 from the gas station. Pilots directed troopers and Cass County deputies to the area where a trooper located the subject running across the track and into a grandstand area of the west side of the facility.
After catching up with the suspect, the patrol says the trooper began talking with the suspect, who threatened to harm himself with a shard of glass. After ignoring commands to drop the glass, the suspect was arrested after the trooper deployed a taser. The unidentified subject was taken into emergency protective custody at Lancaster County Mental Health Crisis Center. Upon release from intensive care, authorities will send the subject to the Cass County Jail for attempted robbery, flight to avoid arrest and vandalism.