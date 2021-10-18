(Clarinda) -- As Page County approves language for an ATV/UTV ordinance, county conservation officials stand firm on park policy.
Last week, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the final language for a recreational ATV/UTV ordinance that would allow the use of the vehicles on county roads. However, the Page County Conservation Board, after reviewing their own respective policy for uses in county parks at their meeting last Tuesday, unanimously voted to continue current policy not allowing the vehicles in their parks. Conservation Director John Schwab says the board did reach out to the public for input.
"We reached out via Facebook and everything to get the public's feelings on it, and it was pretty much split right down the middle," Schwab said. "We had some people that were all for it, they wanted to use them on the trails, and some people that said 'hey, can we use them in the parks on the roads just like any other vehicle,' and then we had quite a few people who said 'no, we wouldn't want them in the parks.'"
However, Schwab said the board has made one exception for those needing a golf cart to help navigate the parks. The ordinance applies in all county parks including Nodaway, Pioneer, Rapp, and Ross Parks, as well as Pierce Creek.
Ultimately, Schwab says there were two big concerns the board had with potentially allowing the vehicles on the trails.
"Just the safety of the other people, especially out at Pierce Creek, we would hate for someone to be driving a UTV around a corner and run into someone on horseback or hiking," Schwab said. "Aside from the safety, just the maintenance of the trails, it would add more maintenance to keep the trails up and running, so in the end we decided to just keep it as our policy is."
Schwab added some public comments included concerns of the noise the vehicles would create, as well as hoping the department would continue it's goal of preserving the natural aspects of the trail.
In terms of maintenance issues, Schwab says the majority of the trails in the county are natural, and don't include any surfacing. Schwab says allowing larger vehicles on this type of trail, poses a couple of issues.
"We pretty much just mow the grass, and that's the trail," Schwab said. "If we start getting a lot of ATV traffic, now we're getting ruts in the trail, and if someone were driving while it was muddy, that would be tearing up the trails. So, we would have the added maintenance, even more than we do now, of going in and smoothing out the trails, and keeping them safe."
Schwab says the majority of those in favor of allowing ATVs or UTVs, believed it would ease the ability of transporting fishing gear down to Pierce Creek.
Schwab says while the board said no for now, he adds the ordinance will be something the board reviews in their yearly policy review, and be something that could change in the future. A public hearing for the Page County ordinance for recreational ATV/UTV usage is set for October 26th.