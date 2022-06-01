(Red Oak) -- Election officials across southwest Iowa are counting down to next Tuesday's primary election.
And, Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke hopes that the demand for absentee ballots translates into a good turnout at the polls. Burke tells KMA News that as of Tuesday, her office received 156 ballot requests. Of those, 129 had been returned to her office. She says the other 27 must arrive in her office before the polls close next Tuesday. While saying absentee request numbers are "on target" with the previous primary, Burke tells KMA News she hopes for a busy day for in-person voting.
"I hope everyone goes out for the right to vote," said Burke. "We always want a good turnout. As far as if we go by the absentee vote here, it could be on the slow side. I sure hope not, but I guess will just wait and find out next Tuesday."
Polls are open June 7 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Burke says voters in two precincts cast ballots in different locations beginning with this election. Voters in the 2nd precinct vote at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds Gold Building, while the Elliott Community Building is the site for 5th precinct voters.
"So, we are combining the (Red Oak) fire station and the gold fair building to one location," she said. "We are also combining the Elliott community polling place and the Grant community polling place into one location--the Elliott Community Building."
Burke says redistricting forced the county to consolidate polling places.
"We feel that by doing this, we can save some taxpayer dollars as far as sharing poll workers," said Burke. "And also, the previous locations at the Grant Fire Station and the Red Oak Fire Station, those are emergency personnel buildings. So, to not occupy those would be a benefit there."
For those unable to make it to the polls Tuesday, Burke says her office will be open for absentee voting Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.