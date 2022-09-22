(Des Moines) -- Some KMAland auditors are part of an ongoing effort to ensure the integrity of the state's election system.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen and Mills County Auditor Carol Robertson are among the members of Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate's Auditors Advisory Group. In recent months, group members have tackled issues regarding misinformation and disinformation ahead of the 2022 general elections. Wellhausen tells KMA News the group tries its best to educate the public in light of false claims made about election results in recent months.
"We constantly get information sent, or information that goes out about elections," said Wellhausen. "So, we just try to do the best job we can about the facts, and push out the accurate information so that citizens around the state have that correct information, then can move forward."
Wellhausen says the auditors group also attempts to address questions regarding voting equipment and other issues.
"We've gotten requests for public information regarding our testing, our systems, our reports," she said, "different things that we use during the election or after the election to make sure that everything has been done accurately and correctly. So, just with those types of things, we try to make sure we put the right information out. Then, there's different individuals, too, that believe things happen differently, so it's sometimes just educating people on the process on how our equipment's tested."
She says one advantage to Iowa's election integrity involves the use of paper ballots.
"Iowans vote on a paper ballot--and you can't hack a paper ballot," said Wellhausen. "So, with having a paper ballot, those ballots are held for an extended period of time after any election. So, if there's any type of an issue, we always have those to go back on."
Wellhausen adds a bipartisan team audits each election, thereby verifying each vote was counted correctly. In addition, Pate's office has developed an Election Security in Iowa webpage designed to dispel misinformation regarding elections.