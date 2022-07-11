(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County may have a new county auditor Tuesday.
Discussion regarding the vacant position--and action as necessary--is on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors' agenda for 8:45 Tuesday morning at the courthouse board room. The supervisors set that date for appointing a successor to Stephanie Burke, who stepped down late last month to accept the school business official/board secretary's position with the Stanton School District. Residents had until June 30th to submit letters of interest and resumes for the position. Burke reviewed the process for filling her vacancy at a supervisor's meeting early last month.
"The process to fill the auditor's vacancy is the board of supervisor's responsibility," she said. "They have 40 days to appoint an auditor, so that is no later than August 9th. There cannot be a special election called, because of the general election coming up. The position will be on the general election ballot to fill a vacancy."
Burke says there's two ways candidates may place their names on the ballot for this fall's general election.
"Nonpartisan candidates must file a nomination position with at least 50 signatures from eligible electors in Montgomery County," said Burke. "August 8th is the first date to file nomination papers to the auditor, and August 31st is the deadline."
The candidate elected November 8th would serve as county auditor through the remainder of Burke's term, which ends in December, 2024. County Treasurer Jackie Porter currently oversees the auditor's office an interim basis pending the appointment of Burke's successor.