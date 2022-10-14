(Sidney) -- Auditor's offices across KMAland once again face a major challenge--mailing out thousands of absentee ballots in a five-day time frame.
Action taken in the 2021 Legislative Session shortened the timeframe by which residents can request a ballot by mail, and when they can be sent out. Absentee ballots requested by mail for the upcoming general election go out Wednesday. And, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News her office is preparing for the mass mailing.
"Right now, we are busy stuffing envelopes," said Owen. "We get our instructions in there, and get all the envelopes ready to go. Then on the 19th, we print out our labels. My staff will put the labels on, stuff the ballots with the envelopes, and get them out that day. Hopefully, people will get them back to us."
Owen says her office received 144 ballot requests as of Friday--a lower number than for the 2020 general election, but an increase over other off-year elections. She says COVID-19 popularized absentee voting.
"I think absentee just got a lot more popular after COVID," she said. "People found it was an easier option than actually going to the polls to vote. So, we've seen an uptick since COVID."
All ballots requested must be mailed out by October 24. Even with a shorter timeframe, Owen says the bulk ballot mailing is easier than in 2020.
"We were really efficient, and were able to get them out," said Owen. "Such as the general (election) in 2020, we really struggled. We had such an influx of requests that doing our daily work, and stuffing ballots, and getting them mailed out timely, being so small, we really did struggle. But, we got it done."
Residents may still vote absentee in person at area county auditor's offices until the day before election. Fremont County's Auditor's Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Like others, Owen's office will also be open the Saturday before Election Day, November 8.