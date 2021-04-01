(Clarinda) -- Iowa city council and school board elections later this year will be the first under the state’s new election regulations recently created by legislators and approved by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, who oversees elections in the county, explained some of the new changes. Amounts of time related to certain procedures highlight the new regulations.
“There is going to be some definite hurdles to work through. Our biggest hurdles, first and foremost, is just getting this out to all our voters and make them aware of it. It is a significant change for everyone. We still want everyone be able to vote,” she said.
To request an absentee ballot form, a voter must contact their county auditor’s office to request a form. Requests may be returned to the auditor’s office no earlier than 70 days prior to the Election Day. The time had been 120 days.
Absentee ballots can be mailed 20 days before the election and cannot be mailed after 15 days prior to the Election Day. People can still vote in the auditor’s office starting 20 days before the Election Day. In-office voting will end 5 p.m. the day before Election Day.
“That window has shortened,” she said about time changes. “It will be very critical for people to get their request in for an absentee ballot.”
A completed absentee ballot may be returned to the auditor’s office by mail, authorized drop box or in person. No person other than the registered voter, or an individual who lives in the same household as the registered voter, the registered voter’s immediate family member or an individual serving as a caretaker for the registered voter may return an absentee ballot to the auditor’s office.
“On the absentee ballot, there’s actually a place we can identify who the person is. It will take a little bit more time to for those drop offs. Not a significant amount of time. Now we will have to make sure that we identify who each person who is dropping those off.”
Absentee ballots must be received by the auditor’s office before the polls closed on Election Day.
“This will impact some people,” she said.
Polls will close at 8 p.m. on election days. The time had been 9 p.m.
Wellhausen, who has been auditor since 2011, said there has not been a huge amount of people voting in Page County between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“It was still great to have that extra hour,” she said noting how a voter’s job or other commitments may have force them to show up later.
Wellhausen said she had contacted multiple state representatives and the governor’s office to discuss the issues that could be created and impact voting.
“We need to try and educate people and make this awareness happen now,” she said. “As future elections come these people are aware of it. “