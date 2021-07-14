(Audubon) -- The Audubon County Fair began their festivities this morning and will continue to host events all the way through Sunday, July 18th.
Ann Carter, Audubon County extension and outreach coordinator, says it is great to be back to some sense of normalcy and being able to provide more opportunities for visitors and exhibitors.
“We are really looking back to getting back to what looks more like what people are used to,” Carter said. “Inviting the public out and having all kinds of activities for all ages to enjoy.”
Today’s festivities featured the majority of the static events that 4-H members were able to participate in. However, as per usual, Carter says it will be a very busy following two days.
“Thursday is the day that all of our livestock and horses come and get checked in and weighed in and installed,” Carter said. “For the most part that is the busiest part of the day, there’s a few things going on in the agri-hall, booths getting set up. Thursday night wraps up with our 4-H pie auction fundraiser and queen coronation.”
For Friday, Carter says there will be a few livestock shows including the horse show in the morning, and the rabbit show in the afternoon, and a figure-8 race beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday will start off with the swine show in the morning as well as a farmer’s market. Carter says the baby contest will also take place on Saturday. However, the night will feature a couple of new events.
“And then we’re gonna end the evening this year with our first IRCA Rodeo and the committee has a done a fantastic job fundraising,” Carter said. “That will be a free event for the public to come out and enjoy, and then we’re going to end the night with a performance from the First Name Band beginning at 9:00 p.m.”
The Audubon County Fairgrounds are located on the west side of Audubon just off Highway 71 with a sign helping to direct people in.