(Red Oak) -- An Audubon man was arrested on a drug charge in Montgomery County early Monday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Timothy Dethlef Asmus was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrest occurred after officers conducted a traffic stop at 230th Street and Highway 48.

Asmus was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond. The  Montgomery County K-9 Unit assisted deputies at the scene.

