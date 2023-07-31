(Red Oak) -- An Audubon man was arrested on a drug charge in Montgomery County early Monday morning.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Timothy Dethlef Asmus was arrested shortly before 1 a.m. for possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Authorities say the arrest occurred after officers conducted a traffic stop at 230th Street and Highway 48.
Asmus was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and held on $1,000 bond. The Montgomery County K-9 Unit assisted deputies at the scene.