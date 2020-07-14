(Council Bluffs) -- An Audubon man has been sentenced to two years in prison on federal weapons charges.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 36-year-old Brandon Michael Barringer was sentenced last week to two years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release for being a drug user in possession of a firearm. Barringer pleaded guilty in March 2020.
The sentencing was the result of an incident in November 2019, where Barringer removed a .40-caliber rifle from his car and threatened an individual in a domestic disturbance. Barringer was later apprehended in Carroll County where authorities recovered the rifle and ammunition.
The case was investigated by the Audubon Police Department, Audubon County Sheriff's Office, Carroll Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.