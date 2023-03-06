(Clarinda) -- A Clarinda native has been named to the HyVee Hall of Fame.
HyVee officials announced Monday that Vice President of Finance Kyle Auffert received the recognition and was also the recipient of the company's Department Director of the Year for Administration award in December. A Clarinda High School graduate, Auffert earned his bachelor's degree in accounting at Buena Vista University and passed the CPA exam in 2014.
Auffert began his career at HyVee in 2005 as a part-time courtesy clerk in Clarinda before completing an internship in 2011 at the HyVee corporate office in the equipment purchasing department. He also completed a second internship in 2012 in the internal auditing department. Auffert then worked as a supervisor of tax services with RSM US, LLP before joining HyVee as assistant director of financial reporting in 2017. He was then promoted to director of financial reporting in 2019, before beginning his current role in 2022.
Kyle is married to Amanda, and they have two children, Easton and Nolan.