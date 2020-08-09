(Council Bluffs) — Council Bluffs authorities are investigating a crash that sent six people to the hospital and shut down a roadway Sunday afternoon.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. near South 24th Street and Marketplace Drive. Police say a Ford Explorer was struck on the passenger side by a Dodge pickup that was heading south on South 24th Street.
All five occupants of the Ford Explorer — one adult and four juveniles — were taken to Nebraska Medicine. Both occupants of the pickup were hurt, with one being taken to a Council Bluffs hospital for treatment.
The crash shut down the southbound lanes of South 24th Street for approximately 2 1/2 hours Sunday. The crash investigation is still in the preliminary stages. No further details have been released.