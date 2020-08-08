(Farragut) — Fremont County authorities are investigating after two men stole money from an ATM in Farragut.
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to First Heritage Bank in Farragut for a theft. Authorities say between 1-4 a.m. Friday, two males entered the bank entryway and accessed the ATM using tools. The two men left with an unspecified amount of cash.
The two male suspects are wanted in connection to several similar incidents in northwestern Iowa and Nebraska. The FBI’s Omaha Field Office is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information in the case is urged to call the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 374-2424 or the FBI at (402) 493-8688.