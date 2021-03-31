Michael William Wickman

(Council Bluffs) -- State corrections officials are trying to track down a Council Bluffs work release escapee.

Iowa Department of Corrections officials say Michael William Wickman, convicted of assault with a weapon--peace officers and others in Pottawattamie County, failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required Wednesday. Wickman is a 34-year-old white male, 6-1, 176 pounds. He was admitted to the facility on March 10th.

Anyone with information on Wickman's whereabouts should contact their local authorities.

