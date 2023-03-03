(Des Moines) -- A Pottawattamie County man is being recognized for pulling two people from a burning car last year.
Herbert "Runk" Wood Jr. of Avoca was among the Sullivan Brothers Award of Valor recipients honored at the Governor's 2023 Lifesaving Award ceremonies at the Statehouse Rotunda Friday morning. Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephen Bayens says Wood was driving to work from Avoca to Lincoln on April 20th, 2022 when he noticed a distant fire in Council Bluffs.
"Getting closer, he saw a crashed vehicle quickly filling with flames," said Bayens. "He saw car after car drive by the wreckage and immediately knew he could not be among those who simply turned a blind eye. Without regard for his own safety, he ran to the burning vehicle."
Bayens says Wood risked his own life to pull both the driver and a passenger from the vehicle's wreckage.
"The heat was intense and the flames burned Runk’s face as he pulled the driver from the vehicle and got them to a safe distance," he said. "It was at that point, Runk realized the driver was frantically pointing back at the car and it dawned on him that there was second person inside the burning vehicle. He raced back to the burning vehicle, found the second passenger, and pulled them to safety as well."
Bayens says flames fully engulfed the vehicle seconds after the second occupant was rescued. Both occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Wood suffered minor burns in the rescue, which occurred on Interstate 80 near McPherson Avenue.