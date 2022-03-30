(Council Bluffs) -- An Avoca man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison on a federal firearms charge.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 32-year-old Jeffery Scott Holsinger was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Holsinger pleaded guilty to a charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm last November.
The charge stems from an incident in June 2021 when Holsinger was stopped by law enforcement in Shelby County for driving without a seatbelt and front license plate. During the stop, authorities say they smelled burn marijuana and conducted a search of the vehicle, which turned up a loaded 9mm handgun in a pouch on the front passenger seat that also contained pawn receipts. Holsinger is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The case was investigated by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.