(KMAland) -- The holidays are getting close and many of us are looking for those last-minute deals. Shopping locally through Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist is one way to find a deal. Unfortunately, those sites are also filled with scams.
This fall, the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline has received a high volume of calls from people losing money to scams on Facebook Marketplace. AARP Oklahoma state director Sean Voskuhl offers these tips when shopping online.
“The best advice to remember is that the greater the deal, the greater the likelihood that it could be scam. Always buy local, and arrange to meet in a public space. And, pay cash, not through a payment app on your phone. Finally, if you do need to ship an item, pay with a credit card as they have fraud protections, should you become a victim.”
Health care scams also peak around the holidays. This year, there’s even more opportunity for scammers thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. During 2020 more than a quarter million people have fallen victim to COVID related scams, many promising miracle cures, test kits or vaccines.
“Remember whenever the virus is spreading, tests are hard to come by, or when a vaccine is close, scammers will be lurking. Look to your health care provider or state and local health department for information on the virus, testing or vaccine availability. And, never give out your health care account numbers or personal financial information to people you don’t already know and trust.”
Voskuhl says if you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam.
“When shopping online and you spot a scam, simply follow the steps to report that listing, and help others who may not be as vigilant. You should also report scams in your community to local law enforcement. And for help from AARP, visit the AARP Fraud Watch Network at www.aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.”
Stay up to date with the latest from AARP online at www.aarp.org/aarplive.