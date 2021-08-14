(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents gathered Saturday to remember "a man of action" and a "favorite human being."
Bright sunshine bathed the parking lot outside Shenandoah Medical Center's clinic, where dedication ceremonies were held for the Dr. Floyd Jones Gazebo. Constructed next to a patio honoring another legendary medical figure, Dr. Janet Bumgarner, the gazebo is a lasting tribute to Jones, who was a full-time physician at the hospital from 1972 until his retirement in 2015. SMC officials began working with Jones' family and architect Josh O'Neil on a memorial following his passing last year. Since the doctor was an avid outdoorsman, SMC CEO Matt Sells says an exterior memorial was only fitting.
"Dr. Jones was an avid hunter and fisherman," said Sells. "Loved the outdoors and adored wildlife. There really was no other option than to put it somewhere on campus where it was outside in his memory. But, I think that he was one of those individuals that if you really wanted to do a good job of honoring his life, it would have to be in an outside manner."
Sells recalls that when he became CEO, Jones gave him important advice on the relationship between the hospital's administrative team and the medical staff.
"What he had told me at that time was, 'Matt, physicians will be glad to follow and be a great partner for you as you move forward with your career, but that can only happen if you share all the information with them,'" said Sells. "So, that commitment to transparency is something I've really valued since that time, and it's probably the best advice I've received since I became administrator."
Sue Hanna, who worked alongside Jones as a nurse for 38 years, shared her observations of the late physician.
"He was from the old school," said Hanna. "He would pat your hand, or your shoulder, and you just knew that he was listening, and that he truly cared. He had the best bedside manner west of the Mississippi. No one could even come close--this was one of his greatest gifts."
Shenandoah Mayor Dick Hunt read a proclamation designating Saturday as "Dr. Floyd Jones Day" in the community.
"If your lifetime, you meet a lot of people," said Hunt. "Then, you meet special people. We're here today to honor one of the special people. Dr. Jones was my doctor for a lot of years. I went through a lot of things in law enforcement with him--not only for myself, but prisoners, sometimes and what have you. He was always great to be around."
Jones' widow Sue called the gazebo "an awesome monument" to her late husband. Sue also asked those in attendance to celebrate not only his life, "but a beautiful day, and everything we have because of him."
"Hold the memories of Dr. Jones," said Sue. "Think about him, what he meant to you, because I'm sure that everything you think about him is different than the next person. Hold that memory, and maybe someday share it. And, if we keep sharing memories, we will not lose him. He will always be a part of this."
In addition to a plaque honoring Jones attached to the gazebo, one of his favorite quotes is written on a bench inside the gazebo: "We are what we do."