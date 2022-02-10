(Washington) -- Legislation making big changes in the U.S. Postal Service's operations cleared the U.S. House earlier this week.
By a 342-to-92 vote, the House approved the Postal Service Reform Act, designed to improve operations and increase the postal service's transparency. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the bill's supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the bill ensures the USPS is accountable to provide reliable, six-day services. The West Des Moines Democrat says the bill contains "straightforward policy" that helps deliver the mail to people the way it should. In recent years, the postal service has faced budget difficulties leading to service delays and shutdowns impacting communities.
"Iowans just can't afford delays in post office shutdowns," said Axne, "when things like paychecks, life saving medications and so many services are on line. You know, they're waiting for these things. We can't have delays or shutdowns, and you're missing your medicines. That just doesn't work."
Axne recalled her recent visit to Corning, whose post office was shut down briefly last summer due to problems with the building's HVAC unit.
"I have seen first hand, quite honestly, the impact of when our postal services closes down, and the impact on our communities," she said. "I have heard from too many people who said they were reliant on their mail for their paychecks and so many things, and that we've got to make sure we protect this. So, that's why this is so important."
Provisions include requiring the post office maintain a six-day mail and package delivery schedule, and development of a public-facing, on-line dashboard with national and local level service performance data updated each week to provide additional transparency, and promote compliance with on-time delivery of mail. Additionally, the bill repeals the requirement that USPS prefund its future retirees' health benefits. The move is expected to save the service approximately $27 billion over 10 years. Axne says the move should not impact postal workers' health insurance.
"They're the only federal government entity that's required to prefund their retiree health benefits," said Axne. "They just can't be out there on their own trying to prefund this. So, we've got to bring them back into their regular order of things, which is essentially just doing whatever every other government agency does, which is the regular funding for health insurance for when folks retire."
The bill moved to the U.S. Senate for its consideration. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: