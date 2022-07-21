(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne joined other U.S. House members this week in voting for a bill that would protect same-sex marriages under federal law.
By a 267-to-157 vote, the House approved the Respect for Marriage Act, which codifies protections for same-sex and interracial marriages under a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down the Defense of Marriage Act--which defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman. Saying "love is love," Axne says everyone should have equal protection, and marry the person of their choice. The West Des Moines Democrat made her comments on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"It was important to vote for the Respect for Marriage Act," said Axne, "which would ensure our LGBTQ community is protected, that their same-sex marriage is protected, and also interracial marriages. Both of those are under question right now with the recent concurrence by Judge Thomas and the Supreme Court after Roe v. Wade."
Axne says the bill also specifies that federal law recognizes marriages as long as they were valid in the state the marriage occurred in.
"So, those folks who are married in Iowa, they'd continue to still be married, even if some state decided not to allow it," she said. "So, that gives that certainty to those folks who deserve it, so that they can continue to enjoy equal treatment. That's really what it is--equal treatment under federal law, as all other married couples do, as the constitution requires."
Axne says it was important to pass the bill the wake of Justice Clarence Thomas' recent comments that the High Court should reconsider its decisions on same-sex marriage and contraception. The congresswoman believes the court's conservative majority could overturn both rulings.
"This is, honestly folks, where we're at," said Axne, "where we have a Supreme Court that is literally ruling not in the favor of the majority of people in this country, by honestly politicizing how they want to address an issue, and I believe, in taking advantage of their position there. We're in some tough spots, and we have to protect these rights for Americans."
Fellow Iowa Congresswomen Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks joined 47 House Republicans in voting in favor of the bill, which faces an uncertain future in the U.S. Senate. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: