(Atlantic) -- Federal funding is on the way for new equipment at an ethanol plant in Atlantic.
Earlier this week, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne and Xochitl Torres Small, USDA under secretary of agriculture for rural development, were in Atlantic to announce a $250,000 energy efficiency grant funded by the Rural Energy for America Program, or REAP, awarded to Elite Octane's Atlantic ethanol plant. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says the grant will allow the dry-mill plant to install new state-of-the-art equipment.
"What this will do is install what's called a DEER system--a Dryer Exhaust Energy Recovery System," said Axne. "That will capture and reuse the energy from the plant's dryer. Now, what that means for Iowa is, that allows the plant to recapture and use 89 million kilowatt hours per year, and that is the electricity power for more than 6,000 homes."
Axne says the new technology is an example of the innovation of Iowa's ethanol operations.
"We have the most innovative sector here when it comes to ethanol," she said. "I can't tell you how I continually see them improve upon production, as well as environmental needs."
The West Des Moines Democrat says the new equipment's installation is moving forward.
"What that has done is it's been able to give some certainty to their market," said Axne, "as well as we're having really good crops, of course, good yields. So, that combination over the last couple of years has allowed them to make some investments. They can move forward and then get these additional funds that help them put the project over the top--and that's what they're doing. So, they're moving forward--and that's very exciting."
USDA officials say the Atlantic plant's DEER system will save the plant more than $1.2 billion in energy costs. Axne says more funding for REAP grants is included in the Build Back Better Act still under discussion in Congress. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: