(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne remains noncommittal on her political future.
That's despite the Iowa Legislature's recent approval of new legislative and congressional boundaries based on 2020 Census figures. Under the second redistricting maps approved in last week's special session, portions of Iowa's new 3rd Congressional District cover counties currently located in the existing 2nd Congressional District served by Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Axne commented on the redistricting process' completion on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning.
"I'm certainly glad that we completed a redistricting in a fashion that is in accordance with how Iowa operates," said Axne. "It's why I fought last year, when we moved to get H.R. 1 through the big voting rights bill, to make sure Iowa could retain its redistricting standards--since it's one of the gold standards. So, I was happy to see us maintain that."
Axne was asked whether she intends to run for reelection in the new 3rd district--and face a potential showdown with Miller-Meeks--or seek another office, such as challenging longtime Republican incumbent Chuck Grassley for his U.S. Senate seat, or perhaps seek the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in the June, 2022 primary, and challenge Republican Kim Reynolds' reelection bid.
"Here's the deal: I went to sleep in the 3rd district, and woke up the next day in the 3rd district," she said. "So, we're going to have to ask Mariannette Miller-Meeks what her plans are."
The West Des Moines Democrat lamented the loss of counties along Iowa's western border, which were placed in the new 4th Congressional District currently served by Republican Congressman Randy Feenstra.
"Sad to see some of the counties I've grown to love so much," said Axne, "and have been there for them, and they've been there for me, like Mills County and Fremont (County), and the issues with Pottawattamie County, of course, with flooding. I'll be sad to not represent those folks down the road. But, I hope to continue to win and stand up for Iowa."
While declining to announce her intentions for 2022, the congresswoman adds, "an answer is coming soon."
"My important goal is finishing this legislation in Congress," she said. "We've been working nonstop on it. The decision will come very soon, but again, this week is dedicated to getting these big bills through."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: