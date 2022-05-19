(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is applauding efforts from state leaders in increasing access to higher ethanol blend fuels.
Earlier this week, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 2128 into law, which requires most gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 -- fuel containing at least 15% ethanol -- by 2026. The bill was a compromise after a similar proposal failed to pass the legislature last year. Axne says it was good to see the Governor supporting a law that allows for more selling of ethanol.
"Because when we do we know that we support our farmers and we support rural communities and I'd say that's all of Iowa," said Axne. "I'm glad to see that there's continued support at the state level, I know that Governor Reynolds has always been behind the blending of as much ethanol as possible and certainly I am as well. Which is why I was pleased to be with President Biden in Menlo when we announced E-15 in the summertime."
Under the bill, any new gas station that opens after January 1, 2023, would be required to sell E-15 in half of their pumps. However, the bill does allow for some exceptions for smaller gas stations and those with older equipment not capable of handling higher blends.
Axne says more access to E-15 means commuting Iowans save big at the pump.
"That's a lot of miles you're putting in a day, 40-50 miles each day just to get to and from work," said Axne. "So when you're reducing each gallon by $0.20, you're talking $4.00 maybe for filling up a 40-gallon tank. You're talking that every single time you're doing that -- you add that up over a week, and then over a month, and then over the summertime you're saving hundreds of dollars."
However, the West Des Moines Democrat says the bill's impact could extend well beyond Iowa's borders.
"We are a key part of this country's GDP and ethanol is part of that," said Axne. "So expansion of this obviously is most important to our state by putting money back in people's pockets that they'll save at the pump, but also by helping us get more of our product out of the door and that just only helps our whole state and this country."
In April, President Biden visited Menlo in Iowa to announce a temporary waiver allowing summertime E-15 sales, not typically permitted by EPA regulations. But, Axne says she will continue to push for a more permanent solution on a federal level for both biofuels and biodiesel.
"We've had bills related to that for years on end and I will always be a supporter for that, and let's not forget about our biodiesel market as well," said Axne. "I am looking to once again champion the biodiesel tax extender which I'll be making sure gets into the mix here later in the year to create certainty in the market so we can support our farmers in that endeavor as well."
Also included in the bill is a provision that will require any diesel fuel pump installed after January 1, 2023, to sell B-20, which is diesel with a 20% soybean-based additive. Axne made her comments on KMA's 7:05 a.m. Newscast Thursday morning, and you can hear the full interview below: