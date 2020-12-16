(Washington) -- Congress only has a few more days to act on some important legislation before the end of the so-called "lame duck session."
Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne expresses hope that action on the long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill and a budget bill keeping the federal government operating after Friday takes place later this week. Axne expressed frustration over the continuing delays in reaching agreement on both bills in an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
"I really can't believe we're here at this point for the American people," said Axne. "Just days before Christmas, before the end of the year, we're still trying to get a COVID bill through, and a budget passed. I'm shocked by it. America deserves better than this."
While things may change, Axne expects consensus between House and Senate negotiators on a few major items related to a COVID stimulus bill, including $300 billion to the Small Business Administration. At least $10 billion of that total would be allocated to theaters and live venues hit by coronavirus-related closures, plus a second round of paycheck protection funding for small businesses, as well.
"This is going to be for businesses in Iowa that have been hit--and please, folks, get out and give some support," she said. "These are for businesses of up to 300 employees who had a revenue drop of 30% in any quarter this year. So, those are two key things. Of course, extending unemployment programs by another 16 weeks. That will be very helpful for folks who have lost their jobs."
Axne also expects funding for vaccine distributions to be included.
"Vaccine distribution funding, testing and tracing funding, and $2 billion for nursing homes. It's about time we take care of our vulnerable population," said Axne. "Provider relief, support for airports, motorcoaches, transit agencies, expanded student loan protection, keeping people in their homes by making sure we support rental assistance."
And, the West Des Moines Democrat says funding for rural broadband expansion is possible in the relief package.
"They've decided they want to put $10 billion in for broadband," she said, "with some portions of that going to education, and mobile hot spots, which would be necessary in places like rural Iowa."
However, the congresswoman adds it's possible some of the items could be placed in a separate budget bill for consideration before the end of the week. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.