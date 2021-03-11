(Washington) -- President Biden is expected to sign a COVID-19 relief bill approved by Congress.
By a 220-to-211 vote, the U.S. House this week approved the final version of the $1.9 trillion package after the U.S. Senate approved an amended version last weekend. Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne was the lone Iowa representative to vote in favor of the bill. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Axne says two of the amendments she supported were included in the final bill. One provision would waive federal income taxes on the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020. The West Des Moines Democrat says this would help individuals who are still unemployed, and receiving unemployment benefits.
"What they didn't know is that federal taxes weren't taken out," said Axne. "So, many of them, 40% of Americans had no idea they would even be taxed on this--let alone, it wasn't taken out. So, they would be hit with a massive tax bill--it could be thousands of dollars. I can't imagine being out of work, having no money in your pocket, and trying to survive during the pandemic, then, of course, getting a tax bill."
Another amendment would fix the Medicare reimbursement rates for firefighters and first responders providing medical care at the site of an emergency. Axne says the amendment closes a loophole that prevented reimbursement.
"What happens with that loophole is that the local EMTs that we have all over Iowa were not getting reimbursed for medical help they were getting on location," she said, "which has become much more prevalent, particularly during COVID, because we were keeping people out of hospitals, keeping them out of the doctor's office. People were in their homes getting hurt. So, they were providing service right there on site."
Included in the bill is the extension of stimulus checks totaling $1,400 per person to individuals making up to $75,000 annually, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments and $14 billion for vaccine distribution. The bill also provides $130 billion to elementary, middle and high schools to assist with safe reopening.
President Biden will speak to the nation tonight (Thursday) night on the bill's passage. KMA AM and FM will carry the president's address at 7 p.m.