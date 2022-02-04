(Washington) -- Federal legislation aimed at eliminating bottlenecks in the U.S. supply chain cleared a major hurdle Friday.
By a 222-to-210 vote, largely along party lines, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the America COMPETES Act of 2022. COMPETES is an acronym for Creating Opportunities for Manufacturing, Pre-Eminence in Technology and Economic Strength. Supporters pushed the bill as a way to boost the country's semiconductor manufacturing, and increase America's competitiveness against China. Among other things, the bill includes $52 billion for a new CHIPS for America fund to ensure more semiconductors are produced in this country. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among the bill's ardent supporters. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Axne says the funding will help address the microchip shortage plaguing American manufacturing in recent months.
"Microchips are a key cause of the car production bottlenecks," said Axne. "We have, just on average, 2,000 chips within one vehicle. I was just on a call with the secretary of commerce. We have got to start addressing this issue. So, this helps us address production bottlenecks in that capacity."
Another component is the creation of a new Office of Supply Chain Resiliency and Crisis Response to assess supply chain snarls, and $45 billion for grants and other financial investments in domestic manufacturers to prevent future shortages of critical goods. Axne says jumpstarting domestic production will take time.
"We literally have not produced in this country the goods we've needed for years on end," she said. "We've seen that with manufacturing leaving Iowa and other states around this country. So, literally, we created a structure whereby we outsourced a lot of jobs over to other countries. Other counties took that work, and now we're relying on them. So, when you have a full structure that you've literally changed in your economy, it's going to take a minute to get it back."
Similar legislation was passed in the U.S. Senate last summer. The bill now heads into a congressional conference committee, which will attempt to hammer out a compromise bill to take back to both the House and Senate.