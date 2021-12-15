(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among congressional representatives calling out communist China for abusing workers of a certain population.
Recently, Axne joined a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House advancing two measures confronting China for human rights violations and oppression of the Uyghur population and other minorities. The first, entitled the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, blocks imports of materials produced with forced labor, levels sanctions against perpetrators and imposes disclosure requirements on companies engaging in Xingiang. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says it's important for the U.S. to voice opposition about how China treats its workers.
"We have a duty and an obligation to speak up for those who are brutally impressed," said Axne. "In particular, in those countries where they're creating products off of that which we purchase here in America--things like cotton and yarn for clothing, and minerals for cell phones. These are things that, unfortunately, in China, they are forcing folks into forced labor camps to produce these goods."
Axne says Chinese workers are being subjected to deplorable conditions.
"They're the weavers, and they're being forced into labor," she said. "They're tortured, they're imprisoned, forcibly sterilized, and they're pressured to abandon their religious and cultural practices by the Chinese government. So, American consumers are inadvertently purchasing these products from slave labor, and no American company should be buying these goods."
Axne also backed a bipartisan resolution condemning the ongoing genocide being committed by the Chinese government against Uyghurs and other minorities. The congresswoman says the U.S. must speak out--regardless of the impact on this country's relations with China.
"Certainly, we need to enforce humanitarian efforts in China if we're going to continue to be trade partners with them," said Axne. "We have a lot of issues with China, whether it's this, whether it's proprietary information--things like them taking our equipment here--let's just call it a John Deere combine, and reverse engineering that to determine how they can break that down and produce their own goods based off of our information."
She also supported the Biden Administration's recent announcement of a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing in connection with China's human rights violations. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne here: