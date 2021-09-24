(Washington) -- More than a year after a derecho roared through Iowa, farmers are still coping with the aftermath on several fronts.
Approximately $10 billion in relief from the August, 2020 disaster is included in a bill passing the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this week. The money was included in an extension of government funding through December 3rd, preventing a government shutdown at the end of this month. Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne was among the supporters of the measure which passed out of the House Agriculture Committee back in July. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program recently, Axne says the funding would assist farmers losing cropland due to the derecho.
"We know we've got about 850,000 acres of crops that we were unable to harvest due to the derecho," said Axne. "So, this is real economic issue for this country." Axne and other colleagues pushed for an expansion of the Wildlife Hurricane and Indemnity Program Plus--otherwise known as WHIP Plus--to include losses sustained by the derecho.
The West Des Moines Democrat says crop losses are just one impact farmers felt from the massive storm.
"Bins that were destroyed that they're still trying to get up and going," he said. "I could go on and on. Buildings across the farms that were torn down, wreckage across their fields, trees everywhere. Last time I was in Cedar Rapids, which was that along ago--maybe two months ago--there was still wreckage that had to be picked up."
The bill advancing to the U.S. Senate also includes language to ensure the U.S. doesn't default on debts it's already incurred.